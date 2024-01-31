Crystal Clear Innovation With The Haier C900 LED TV Series
In the world of cutting-edge entertainment, the Haier C900 LED TV Series stands out as an example of Crystal-Clear Innovation
Awesome Vision
OLED TV utilizing organic compounds to produce light and enable each pixel to emit its own light, resulting in superior contrast, color accuracy, and thinness compared to traditional LED/LCD TVs.
MEMC technology enhances motion clarity by inserting additional frames between original frames to reduce motion blur and improve visual smoothness on high-refresh-rate displays
120Hz Refresh Rate means the display updates 120 times per second, The 120 Hz MEMC ensures that fast-paced action sequences flow seamlessly, reducing motion blur and providing a smooth viewing experience.
Dolby Vision IQ enhances the dynamic range, bringing out intricate details in both dark and bright scenes. So, prepare to be immersed in a world where every pixel tells a story
Wide viewing angle technology allows for consistent image quality and color accuracy even when viewed from various angles.
Natural Audio
Dolby Atmos The haier C900 is not just about breathtaking visuals; it's a symphony for the ears too. With Dolby Atmos technology, the audio experience becomes multidimensional audio for an enhanced viewing experience.
Harmon Kardon speakers deliver audio precision that complements the stunning visuals, ensuring that every whisper and explosion is heard with clarity. On the front Harmon Kardon Speakers are with Soundbar and at the back side 20 Watts Woofers attached.
DBX TV Sound enriches audio quality in televisions, delivering immersive and dynamic sound. Whether you're enjoying a movie night or cheering for your favorite team, the Haier C900 ensures that the audio quality is as extraordinary as the visuals.
2.1 Channel with backside subwoofers features a TV audio system where the subwoofers are positioned at the back of the TV, enhancing bass performance for immersive sound
Easy Smart
Google TV Embrace the future of smart entertainment with the Haier C900's Easy Smart features.
The Google TV integration opens up a world of streaming possibilities, making it easy to access your favorite apps and content.
Chromecast Built-in Haier C900 LED TV series comes with Chromecast built-in, which allows you to effortlessly cast movies, shows, and photos from your mobile device to the big screen.
Hands-Free Voice Control Navigate through the features with ease using Hands-Free Voice Control. Just speak your command, and let the Haier C900 transform your living room into a command center of entertainment.
HaiSmart With the Hai Smart Home Appliance Interconnection system, your TV is not only a TV, but also a TV to control the smart home appliances in the whole house, social networking and shopping.
Art Design
Bezel-less display Haier C900 is not just a technological marvel; it's a piece of art for your living space. The bezel-less design ensures an uninterrupted, immersive viewing experience.
The ultra-slim profile and ultra-thin runway add a touch of sophistication, turning the TV into a sleek centerpiece that complements modern interior aesthetics.
Tailor your entertainment experience to your space with the Haier C900, available in two impressive sizes – 55 and 65 inches. Whether you're creating a cozy home theater or upgrading your living room, these size options give you the flexibility to choose the perfect canvas for your visual and audio journey.
Bring home the Haier C900 and embark on a journey where every frame is a masterpiece and every sound is a symphony. Elevate your entertainment experience to new heights. Your crystal-clear adventure awaits!
Ready to Transform Your Viewing Experience? Explore the Haier C900 today!
