Daraz elevated SMEs with its flagship 11.11 sale

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Nov, 2021) In line with its purpose to uplift communities and empower SMEs in Pakistan, Daraz enabled the participation of over 32,000 SME sellers during this year’s 11.11 mega shopping festival – a xx percent increase from the number of SME sellers last year.

One-third of these sellers had signed up through the Daraz Seller Stimulus program, which was introduced last year to support businesses that had been severely impacted by the pandemic – allowing them to transition their business seamlessly online.

At the height of the pandemic, Daraz onboarded sellers from across Pakistan and provided them with a range of new tools and insights – helping them reach and engage customers all over the country. As a result, the average order value for sellers during the recent 11.11 campaign increased by 67 percent and the average GMV increased 105 percent compared to an average month.

Marketplace sellers from all over the country, including Jhelum, Okara, Abbottabad, Vehari, Umerkot, Larkana, Sukkur, Swat, Mardan, Gilgit and Kashmir contributed significantly during 11.

11, and the top 10 sellers alone sold more than 50 crore on the day.

According to Daraz CEO and founder, Bjarke Mikkelsen, the large number of SME sellers participating in the recent 11.11 shopping festival highlights the significant role that Pakistan’s growing e-commerce industry plays in elevating SMEs in the country.

“We recognize the power of commerce and have made it Daraz’s purpose to use it as a tool to uplift communities in our markets. It’s encouraging to see how our Seller Stimulus program has helped SMEs quickly transform their business online and allowed them to achieve great success during this year’s 11.11.”

“This also highlights the critical role that e-commerce can play to support the growth of the SME sector and reinforces how it is helping to build the country’s digital economy. The results that we have seen from 11.11 this year send a strong signal for the potential accelerated growth in the coming years, and we are fully committed to supporting SMEs on this journey,” said Mr Mikkelsen.