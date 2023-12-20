Embrace the New Cool with vivo Y17s – Now Available with 4GB + 4GB Extended RAM

Vivo, a leading global technology brand, continues to redefine smartphone excellence with the introduction of a new variant of Y17s in Pakistan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) vivo, a leading global technology brand, continues to redefine smartphone excellence with the introduction of a new variant of Y17s in Pakistan. The new Y17s smartphone is now available in Pakistan featuring a harmonious blend of trendy design, exceptional camera capabilities, and enhanced performance with its 4GB RAM + 4GB Extended RAM.

The vivo Y17s boasts a Trendy Dual-Camera Design that seamlessly integrates both style and functionality. The 2.5D Sheet Material provides a comfortable grip and exudes sophistication, setting it apart in terms of aesthetics. The Y17s is presented in two enchanting color choices: Glitter Purple and Forest Green, reflecting a sense of individuality.

Featuring an impressive 50MP Portrait Camera, a 2MP Bokeh Camera, and an 8MP Front Camera, this smartphone offers versatile options to capture every detail. Whether you are in Portrait Mode, Bokeh Flare Portrait, Super Night Mode, or using the innovative Aura Screen Light feature, the Y17s ensures that every photo is a work of art.

Moreover, the vivo Y17s is powered by robust 5000mAh Large battery — ensuring uninterrupted connectivity and productivity throughout the day. Whether you're working, streaming content, or gaming, this formidable battery guarantees the necessary power. The Y17s also features a Memory Booster and comes with 4GB + 4GB Extended RAM for seamless multitasking and enhanced performance.

Additionally, vivo Y17s offers an impressive 128GB Large ROM, providing ample space to store precious memories, apps, and files and it also has IP54 Dust and Water Resistance — providing an additional level of safeguard for the device.

The Y17s also comes with a High-Brightness Display that delivers crystal-clear visuals even in the brightest of environments. This smartphone ensures an uncompromised visual experience with vibrant colors and sharp details, where vibrant hues and precise details have been fine-tuned to perfection in every aspect of the screen. The regular display brightness reaches an impressive 700 nits — providing excellent visibility in various lighting conditions. Moreover, for those moments when you need even more brightness, the peak brightness can go up to an impressive 840 nits — ensuring that your screen remains easily readable even in direct sunlight or bright surroundings.

Launch Details

The Y17s (4GB RAM + 128GB ROM) is currently available for purchase across Pakistan at PKR 39,999 only. vivo offers a one-year warranty for Y17s along with 15 days free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories. vivo Y17s is duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet / month for 6 months).