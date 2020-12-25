UrduPoint.com
Engines Of New Russian Angara Rocket To Work In Partial-Thrust Mode When Launching People

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 01:12 AM

Engines of New Russian Angara Rocket to Work in Partial-Thrust Mode When Launching People

The engines of the Angara-A5M launch vehicle will be operating partial-thrust for safety reasons while launching the Orel spacecraft, according to Sergey Kuznetsov, the lead designer at the Salyut Design Bureau of the Khrunichev Center, a part of Russian space corporation Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) The engines of the Angara-A5M launch vehicle will be operating partial-thrust for safety reasons while launching the Orel spacecraft, according to Sergey Kuznetsov, the lead designer at the Salyut Design Bureau of the Khrunichev Center, a part of Russian space corporation Roscosmos.

According to the engineer, Angara-A5M is planned to be a piloted rocket.

It will also be equipped with the new RD-191M, which has augmented thrust.

"That is why we have equipped it with higher-power engine ... But when this machine is launching a person into orbit, the engine will be working in the same mode as the engine installed in the standard Angara," Kuznetsov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Kuznetsov added that the new rocket's high-powered engine would allow launching more cargo than a standard Angara rocket during unmanned flights.

