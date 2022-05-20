UrduPoint.com

Executive Vice President Telenor Group Visits PTA

Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2022 | 05:03 PM

Chairman PTA, Maj Gen Amir Azeem Bajwa (R) met with Executive Vice President and Head of Asia, Telenor Group, Jørgen C. Arentz Rostrup and CEO Telenor Pakistan, Irfan Wahab Khan at PTA Headquarters, Islamabad

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022) Chairman PTA, Maj Gen Amir Azeem Bajwa (R) met with Executive Vice President and Head of Asia, Telenor Group, Jørgen C. Arentz Rostrup and CEO Telenor Pakistan, Irfan Wahab Khan at PTA Headquarters, Islamabad.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the future plans of Telenor Pakistan for enhancing connectivity, introducing new technologies and improving digital infrastructure.

There was an agreement on continued mutual collaboration in new opportunities pertaining to realizing the vision of ‘Digital Pakistan’.

