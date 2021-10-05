UrduPoint.com

Facebook Did Not Pay To Russia 70Mln Rubles Of Fines For Not Removing Banned Content

Daniyal Sohail 49 seconds ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 08:42 PM

Facebook Did Not Pay to Russia 70Mln Rubles of Fines for Not Removing Banned Content

The amount of fines imposed by courts for Facebook for failure to delete information prohibited in Russia in 2021 amounted to 70 million rubles, the company did not pay them, Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) The amount of fines imposed by courts for Facebook for failure to delete information prohibited in Russia in 2021 amounted to 70 million rubles, the company did not pay them, Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor said.

"In total, in 2021, Roskomnadzor has already drawn up 20 protocols against the social network under Article 13.41 of the Russian Code of Administrative Offenses for violating the procedure for removing malicious content. The Facebook administration did not pay the fines," the statement says.

