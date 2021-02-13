UrduPoint.com
Facebook, Twitter Heads May Testify In US House Over Capitol Riots In March - Reports

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 02:34 PM

Facebook, Twitter Heads May Testify in US House Over Capitol Riots in March - Reports

The heads of Facebook and Twitter may appear before the US House Energy and Commerce Committee in March at a hearing focused on the platforms' handling of information related to the storming of the Capitol, as lawmakers are negotiating the plans with the CEOs, the Politico news outlet reported, citing informed sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2021) The heads of Facebook and Twitter may appear before the US House Energy and Commerce Committee in March at a hearing focused on the platforms' handling of information related to the storming of the Capitol, as lawmakers are negotiating the plans with the CEOs, the Politico news outlet reported, citing informed sources.

According to Politico, the House committee, which has broad jurisdiction over a range of technology and health issues, is currently scrutinizing the platforms' handling of misinformation related to the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines, as well as violent content on the networks in the wake of the January 6 Capitol riot by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

The media outlet also said that the exact focus of the upcoming hearing was not yet clear, nor was the exact date of the session, but it will take place as early as March.

The line-up for the hearing may differ, as the panel and companies have discussed summoning Twitter legal chief Vijaya Gadde and YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki alongside Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, with Gadde potentially appearing instead of Twitter chief Jack Dorsey, according to Politico.

