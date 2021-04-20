UrduPoint.com
First Module Of Russia's New Space Station To Be Ready For Launch In 2025 - Roscosmos

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 01:11 PM

First Module of Russia's New Space Station to Be Ready for Launch in 2025 - Roscosmos

The first module of Russia's new space station will be ready for launch in 2025, this will be the Science Power Module, originally intended for the International Space Station (ISS), Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin announced on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) The first module of Russia's new space station will be ready for launch in 2025, this will be the Science Power Module, originally intended for the International Space Station (ISS), Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin announced on Tuesday.

In mid-April, the Russian academy of Sciences announced that Russia would terminate its participation in the ISS project due to worn out technical conditions and would create its own Orbital Service Station after 2025.

"The fist basic module for the new Russian Orbital Service Station is already in the works. The Energia Rocket and Space Corporation has been tasked to ensure its readiness for launch to the target orbit in 2025," Rogozin wrote on Telegram.

Rogozin's post came as a comment to a video featuring Energia's construction of the Science Power Module, which was due to be launched to the ISS in 2024.

