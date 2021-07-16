Gear Up for the Hottest Smart Wear This Season – The HUAWEI BAND 6

In a fast moving world, there is always a growing need for bigger, better and faster technology. Thankfully, the global tech leader continues to provide feature-rich products incorporated with the latest technology and trends

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th July, 2021) In a fast moving world, there is always a growing need for bigger, better and faster technology. Thankfully, the global tech leader continues to provide feature-rich products incorporated with the latest technology and trends. The all new HUAWEI Band 6 is Huawei’s first ever square, lightweight Smart Sports Band – a perfect companion for all your fitness needs.

This stylish Smart Wear features a unique and perfectly proportioned square form with an exceptionally lightweight body. The watch combines a dazzling 1.47-inch, large AMOLED Full-View Display screen with a ratio of 64%. Weighing just 18g (without strap), this smart band has a light and sleek appearance on the wrist which can complement absolutely any outfit.

The HUAWEI Band 6 is conveniently small in size and extremely intelligent. In one small, sophisticated square, the HUAWEI Band 6 does not only come with the crowning feature of a long battery life, but it also features the HUAWEI SuperCharge - Huawei’s own fast-charging technology.

Moreover, significant breakthroughs and enhancements have also been made to the band’s Sports and Health features. The band features newly upgraded HUAWEI TruSeenTM 4.

0 heart rate technology, Huawei’s own multi-sensor AI neural network algorithm with expertly developed PPG components. Using this technology, the HUAWEI Band 6 is able to provide more accurate, 24-hour heart monitoring to track changes in blood oxygen, sleep and stress conditions. By providing the wearer with these results and recommendations for improvement, this is a smart band with fully comprehensive, all-round health management capabilities. Aside from this, it also features a pioneering menstrual cycle management function, developed specifically for the female users.

The HUAWEI Band 6 offers 96 sports mode and so much more such as a personal trainer! That’s right, you can now break away from the hectic rhythm of work and everyday life, and focus on keeping your heart active. Staying fit and healthy has never been easier. The HUAWEI Band 6 supports the Rope Jumping Mode, which not only accurately monitors the number of jumps, but also provides exercise data such as the number of consecutive jumps.

The good news is, this stellar device is not far from launching in Pakistan. So stay tuned for more features and price unveiling coming soon.