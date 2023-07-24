Open Menu

Goodbye To Blue Bird  as Elon Musk, Twitter CEO Unveil 'X' Logo

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 24, 2023 | 05:21 PM

Both Musk and Yaccarino's Twitter handles now showcase the “X” logo, though the blue bird remains visible on the platform.

STOCKHOLM: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 24th, 2023) Elon Musk and Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino revealed a new logo for the social media platform. The logo features a white "X" on a black background, replacing the familiar blue bird symbol.

Yaccarino tweeted about the "X" being the future state of unlimited interactivity, centered on audio, video, messaging, payments, and banking. She emphasized the vision of creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities.

The transformation to "X" comes as Twitter aims to address a decline in advertising revenue and navigate through tumultuous times, including layoffs and increased competition from Threads, Meta's response to Twitter.

Overall, the change represents an ambitious step toward Musk's vision of creating an "everything app" named "X," with the domain x.com being acquired in the process. However, opinions are divided on whether this move will significantly impact Twitter's usage and popularity.

The change received mixed reactions, with "#GoodbyeTwitter" trending as some users criticized the new logo. Musk had previously sought his followers' opinion on changing the site's color scheme from blue to black.

