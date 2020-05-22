UrduPoint.com
Google Reveals List Of Coronavirus-Related Topics Banned From Publishing On YouTube

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 10:36 PM

US tech giant Google has revealed a list of coronavirus-related topics that are banned from being published on YouTube as part of its efforts to eradicate misinformation about COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) US tech giant Google has revealed a list of coronavirus-related topics that are banned from being published on YouTube as part of its efforts to eradicate misinformation about COVID-19.

"YouTube doesn't allow content that spreads medical misinformation that contradicts the World Health Organization (WHO) or local health authorities' medical information about COVID-19. This is limited to content that contradicts WHO or local health authorities' guidance on: treatment, prevention, diagnostic, transmission," the statement said.

Treatment misinformation includes materials that contain calls to avoid seeking medical treatment by encouraging the use of cures or home remedies to treat COVID-19.

Claims that COVID-19 does not exist or that people do not die from it are prohibited along with content that encourages the use of prayer or rituals instead of medical treatment.

Users cannot publish materials containing claims that a vaccine against coronavirus is available or that there is a guaranteed cure.

Prevention of misinformation includes content that promotes prevention methods contradicting the recommendations of the WHO or local health authorities. The same principle is applied to diagnostics misinformation.

Transmission misinformation prescribes claims that COVID-19 is not caused by a viral infection or not contagious along with content claiming that COVID-19 cannot spread in certain climates or geographies.

If a user violates this policy the content will be removed with no penalty for a channel. A repeat violation will be followed by a written warning to a channel. The third violation will result in termination of a channel.

