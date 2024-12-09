How Many Mobile Phones Allowed In Baggage At Pakistani Airports?
A decision has been made to impose a complete ban on bringing commercial quantities of goods from abroad
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 9th, 2024) A new policy has emerged for Pakistanis as how many mobiles they are allowed to carry in baggage while travelling at airports.
The latest reports say that a complete ban on bringing commercial quantities of goods from abroad; one mobile phone is allowed for personal use.
A decision was made to impose a complete ban on bringing commercial quantities of goods from abroad. However, individuals would be allowed to bring one mobile phone for personal use.
The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) issued a notification regarding amendments to the baggage scheme.
According to FBR, a draft of amendments to the Baggage Rules of 2006 has been released. Recommendations can be submitted within seven days regarding these proposed changes.
FBR has clarified that any suggestions or feedback received after the designated period will not be accepted.
As per the notification issued by the FBR, under the revised baggage scheme, goods worth more than 1,200 Dollars will be considered as part of commercial trade.
The notification also specifies that individuals will be allowed to bring one mobile phone for personal use from abroad. Under the amendment, all mobile phones other than one will be confiscated.
The FBR further stated that under the amended baggage scheme, any additional goods will not be cleared even after the payment of duties, taxes, and penalties.
