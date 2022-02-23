How realme 9i’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 6nm Chipset Redefines Gaming

With an aim to be the top brand in Android smartphone gaming, realme presents gamers looking for premium specs at an economical price with the new realme 9i

Throughout human history, human beings have sought out entertainment and community through the medium of games. While initially this was restricted to physical games and sport, with technological advancements through the ages and the introduction of home gaming consoles, video games and online gaming have become more common substitutes. Mobile phones were once considered to be inferior gaming devices due to their limited processing power and dependence on battery life, being a handheld device. However, this image of smartphones did not last as tech trailblazers saw the demand for more varied entertainment and the gaps in smartphone technology and committed to solving this dilemma for the masses.

One such brand that really embodies this spirit of tech democratization is realme. The technology brand understands gamers and their woes. This has inspired the direction taken in the development of the latest installment in realme’s Number Series, the realme 9i. It introduces an impressive, first in its price range, 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor that is more than equipped to keep the games going whenever you like.

In order to get a better understanding of the incredible power offered by the realme 9i’s Snapdragon 680 chipset let’s take a dive into its specifications to figure out what benefits it gives us. Let’s start with a small comparison with the previous generation of Snapdragon chipset (Snapdragon 662). Compared with the last generation this new chipset gives a 20% increase in CPU performance, 17% increase in GPU performance, and a 10% increase in AI performance. Higher CPU and GPU performance contribute to an improved gaming experience by allowing faster launch and loading of games, allowing games to run at higher framerates, and reducing interruptions in gaming caused by lag.

But that’s not all that this exciting chipset has to offer for gamers. Let’s now discuss the 6nm transistors used in this chipset to see what it has to offer. Due to the use of 6nm transistors in the Snapdragon 680 processor, it has a higher transistor density than its 12nm counterparts. This leads to increased performance as well as lower power consumption. Compared to a 12nm processor, the Snapdragon 680 processor consumes 62% less power which not only keeps the phone at a lower temperature, but it also stabilizes the frame rate and extends your battery life. This means you don’t have to worry about dropping your phone like a hot potato during an intense gaming session as the processor will keep the temperature regulated.

Finally, The Snapdragon 680 Processor comes equipped with a powerful GPU –the Adreno 610 GPU, which provides support for realme 9i’s 90Hz refresh rate. The high refresh rate offered here is essential in reducing blur in animation, scrolling, and gaming to provide a refined gaming experience.

realme understands that a strong offense is meaningless without a good defense. This is why apart from the powerhouse Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, the realme 9i is packed with a ton of supporting features for your gaming journey. The handset comes with a massive 5000mAh battery which sets you up for long hours of continuous gameplay. The standby battery life of the new realme 9i totals to a whopping 995 hours. You don’t have to work alone to conserve your battery life as realme’s smart tools will provide ample backup. The realme 9i comes with App Quick Freeze technology which allows the system to automatically freeze idle applications and prevent them from consuming background power. There is also a Super Power-Saving Mode which when turned on will reduce the system’s power consumption and extend the battery life of the phone. This mode can help you get a quick game in even during a power crunch. In Super Power-Saving Mode, even 5% battery can last you 49.9 hours on standby.

As slow as your battery is to drain, it is just as fast at filling up again thanks to the realme 9i’s 33W Dart Charge technology. The charging speed is lightning fast, taking you from 0% to 100% in just 70 minutes. The realme 9i also features a VCVT intelligent tuning algorithm which intelligently adjusts voltage and current to improve charging efficiency and prevent heat loss caused by charging. This means it conserves energy and prevents your phone from overheating while charging. The smartphone also features charge protection mechanisms such as overcharge protection and over-temperature protection which will force charging to stop in wasteful or dangerous situations. Even with all of the above features offering gaming support, realme does not rest. The realme 9i also comes equipped with dual stereo speakers that are Hi-Res dual certified meaning that your gaming experience will be even more immersive than before.

realme understands that gamers exist in every strata of society and access to technology that can be helpful should not be restricted behind a premium paywall. For this reason, realme has priced the new realme 9i at PKR 36,999/-. If you pre-order now you can gain the realme Buds Classic as a free gift as well! So, head down to your nearest local mobile store and place your pre-order before the offer ends on Friday, February 25, 2022.