Huawei Fever Hits the Nation as HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 Pulls in PKR 75,000,000/- in Just Two Hours

The midrange killer is truly living up to its name by selling beyond expectations; people thronging outlets to get their hands on the HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019) It seems that the Huawei fever is continuing well beyond the pre-order phase of HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019. After roping in 300% more pre-orders than its predecessor, sales of the midrange killer have swelled up manifolds. In the first two hours since the phone went on sale, people purchased PKR 75,000,000/- worth of Y9 Prime 2019 from Huawei outlets nationwide. Given the sales trends, it looks like the smartphone will be surely clinching the title of midrange king in a short span of time.

While the pre-orders and first sales for HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 hit a new high, it alsoreveals how much the smartphone has won people over for its remarkable specifications in a competitive price. Fans across Pakistan are queuing up in lines to get their hands on the Midrange Killer of the Year. The consumer response has been overwhelmingly positive and Huawei couldn’t be more pleased.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Scott Huang, Country Manager, Huawei Pakistan said: “With the launch of HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019, we have reassured our consumer’s belief in the company’s expertise in game-changing technology and innovation. We are pleased to say that as expected, this smartphone has very quickly become a hotfavoritein Pakistan and the sales prove it. The continued love and support from Huawei fans make us more instilled to build an even stronger base in the Pakistani market and hope to continue providing the best of our products and services.”

The HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 is a phone made for every type of user. It is fast, powerful, stylish and packed to the brim with innovations and features that sets it in a league of its own. Some of these features include a stunning new display design and even an innovative front camera placement that will for sure catch the eye of any tech-savy user.

To top that off, all Google-related apps such as Google Play, Google Maps, Gmail, YouTube etc. work just fine along with periodic updates from Google and Huawei itself.

Here are top few features to look forward to.

The massive 6.59” Ultra FullView Display

The display is one of the key features of the modern smartphone, be it for entertainment, browsing or even gaming. On the HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019, the display has been improved vastly to accommodate all the user’s needs, stepping up the game in display design and providing an uncompromised vision.

A 16MP Auto Pop-Up Front camera just when you need it

It packs powerful 16MP lens and is supported by Huawei’s powerful AI capability of identifying up to eight scenarios for accurate scene and object recognition. Users can also benefit from 3D Portrait Lighting features and an AI backlight that contributes towards stunning selfies.

A Powerful AI Triple Camera setup at the back

The HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 also houses a powerful triple camera setup on the back. This setup includes a 16MP + 8MP + 2MP configuration that is capable of producing detailed images with enhanced clarity, contrast and quality.

Additionally, the camera setup also houses Night Mode with AI Stabilization, which helps in low light photography and videography as well as shooting Super Slow-Motion videos at 480 fps.

A large battery to go all day long

The HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 comes with an Ultra large battery of 4000 mAh for intensive full day use.

More storage for more memories

Packed into the HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 is a massive storage capacity of 128GB, for all your photos, videos, apps, files and more. If 128GB is not enough, you can easily upgrade to 512GB as well.