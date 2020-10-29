India Sets Space Launch Date For November 7

The Indian Space Research Organization said on Thursday that it has scheduled its first space launch this year for November 7

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) The Indian Space Research Organization said on Thursday that it has scheduled its first space launch this year for November 7.

"India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle in its 51st mission (PSLV-C49), will launch EOS-01 as Primary satellite along with nine international customer satellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota. The launch is tentatively scheduled at 1502 Hrs IST (20:32 AEDT) on November 07, 2020, subject to weather conditions," the organization said on Twitter.

The EOS-01 satellite is designed for Earth observation and will be used in agriculture and forestry, as well as in the elimination of the consequences of natural disasters.

India had postponed several launches scheduled for this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. In particular, the first unmanned flight was postponed to 2021 as part of preparations for India's manned space mission, "Gaganyan," and the launch of the Indian lunar mission "Chandrayan-3" was postponed to the first half of next year.