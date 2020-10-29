UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Sets Space Launch Date For November 7

Daniyal Sohail 7 seconds ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 04:39 PM

India Sets Space Launch Date For November 7

The Indian Space Research Organization said on Thursday that it has scheduled its first space launch this year for November 7

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) The Indian Space Research Organization said on Thursday that it has scheduled its first space launch this year for November 7.

"India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle in its 51st mission (PSLV-C49), will launch EOS-01 as Primary satellite along with nine international customer satellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota. The launch is tentatively scheduled at 1502 Hrs IST (20:32 AEDT) on November 07, 2020, subject to weather conditions," the organization said on Twitter.

The EOS-01 satellite is designed for Earth observation and will be used in agriculture and forestry, as well as in the elimination of the consequences of natural disasters.

India had postponed several launches scheduled for this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. In particular, the first unmanned flight was postponed to 2021 as part of preparations for India's manned space mission, "Gaganyan," and the launch of the Indian lunar mission "Chandrayan-3" was postponed to the first half of next year.

Related Topics

India Weather Twitter Agriculture Vehicle Shar November 2020 From Satellites Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Vivo Communications Research Institute releases 6G ..

18 minutes ago

Russian Ambassador, Leader of South Korean Democra ..

9 seconds ago

'Moderate to strong' La Nina this year: UN

10 seconds ago

CTP finalizes arrangements for 12 Rabi-ul-Awal: 43 ..

12 seconds ago

ADF militia kills 15 in eastern DR Congo

14 seconds ago

Saudi Forces Arrest Citizen Attacking Security Gua ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.