Indian Carrier Rocket Delivers Advanced Navigation Satellite Into Orbit - Space Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) A GSLV Indian carrier rocket has successfully delivered the first second-generation navigation satellite, NVS-01, into orbit to sustain the national navigation system NavIC, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on Monday.

"After a flight of about 19 minutes, the NVS-O1 satellite was injected precisely into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit," ISRO tweeted.

After some orbit-raising maneuvering, the satellite will enter the intended geosynchronous orbit, the space agency added.

The launch was conducted at 10:42 local time (05:12 GMT) from a pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre on the island of Sriharikota in the Bay of Bengal, according to ISRO.

"NVS-01 is the first of the second-generation satellites envisaged for the Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) services. NVS series of satellites will sustain and augment the NavIC with enhanced features," ISRO said.

NavIC is designed to provide real-time land, air and sea navigation all over India and in a 900-mile area around it.