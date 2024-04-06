Infinix and JBL Strike a Chord: Superior Sound Arrives with Note 40 Series

Infinix today announces its renewed collaboration with world-class audio and technology brand, JBL

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 06th Apr, 2024) Infinix today announces its renewed collaboration with world-class audio and technology brand, JBL. The Infinix team has partnered closely with renowned audio experts at HARMAN to revolutionize the sound experience in the NOTE 40 series with Sound by JBL. This partnership has led to the integration of redesigned dual speakers, meticulously crafted to deliver unparalleled audio quality. By leveraging JBL's expertise in acoustic design, advanced audio processing algorithms, and cutting-edge driver unit technology, the NOTE 40 series with Sound by JBL promises an exceptional auditory experience like never before.

"The positive reception of the collaboration between the Infinix NOTE 40 series and JBL underscores the importance of sound quality in user experience. With the NOTE 40 series, we have focused on optimizing speaker structure and components, integrating advanced Sound by JBL technology on top of powerful hardware to ensure users enjoy a more immersive and superior audio experience." - Weiqi Nie, Product Director at Infinix.



"The JBL brand is committed to providing the most comprehensive sound experience, which aligns perfectly with Infinix's vision.

We continue to deepen our collaboration on the NOTE series, exploring new technologies to deliver better sound quality to consumers worldwide under Sound by JBL." - Roumu Hu, Vice President and General Manager, HARMAN Embedded Audio.

Integrated with JBL Audio Brilliance

The dual speakers in the NOTE 40 series have been professionally tuned by JBL, ensuring a 360° symmetrical sound that is both uniform and immersive. This redesign marks a significant enhancement over the previous generation, providing users with a more captivating audio experience. Furthermore, the incorporation of high-resilience silicone diaphragms and optimized cavity sizes has resulted in a remarkable 58% increase in bass performance, delivering deeper and richer bass effects. With a five-magnet sound unit, the NOTE 40 series set a new standard for high-fidelity audio, offering users a superior experience across music, videos, and gaming.

The Infinix NOTE 40 series is available for pre-order from 1st April 2024 at a competitive price starting from PKR 54,999. Early birds will also get an exclusive pre-order gift so it’s better to not miss out on this opportunity to get your hands on the Infinix NOTE 40 series!