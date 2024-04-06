Open Menu

Infinix And JBL Strike A Chord: Superior Sound Arrives With Note 40 Series

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2024 | 07:51 PM

Infinix and JBL Strike a Chord: Superior Sound Arrives with Note 40 Series

Infinix today announces its renewed collaboration with world-class audio and technology brand, JBL

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 06th Apr, 2024) Infinix today announces its renewed collaboration with world-class audio and technology brand, JBL. The Infinix team has partnered closely with renowned audio experts at HARMAN to revolutionize the sound experience in the NOTE 40 series with Sound by JBL. This partnership has led to the integration of redesigned dual speakers, meticulously crafted to deliver unparalleled audio quality. By leveraging JBL's expertise in acoustic design, advanced audio processing algorithms, and cutting-edge driver unit technology, the NOTE 40 series with Sound by JBL promises an exceptional auditory experience like never before.

"The positive reception of the collaboration between the Infinix NOTE 40 series and JBL underscores the importance of sound quality in user experience. With the NOTE 40 series, we have focused on optimizing speaker structure and components, integrating advanced Sound by JBL technology on top of powerful hardware to ensure users enjoy a more immersive and superior audio experience." - Weiqi Nie, Product Director at Infinix.

"The JBL brand is committed to providing the most comprehensive sound experience, which aligns perfectly with Infinix's vision.

We continue to deepen our collaboration on the NOTE series, exploring new technologies to deliver better sound quality to consumers worldwide under Sound by JBL." - Roumu Hu, Vice President and General Manager, HARMAN Embedded Audio.

Integrated with JBL Audio Brilliance

The dual speakers in the NOTE 40 series have been professionally tuned by JBL, ensuring a 360° symmetrical sound that is both uniform and immersive. This redesign marks a significant enhancement over the previous generation, providing users with a more captivating audio experience. Furthermore, the incorporation of high-resilience silicone diaphragms and optimized cavity sizes has resulted in a remarkable 58% increase in bass performance, delivering deeper and richer bass effects. With a five-magnet sound unit, the NOTE 40 series set a new standard for high-fidelity audio, offering users a superior experience across music, videos, and gaming.

The Infinix NOTE 40 series is available for pre-order from 1st April 2024 at a competitive price starting from PKR 54,999. Early birds will also get an exclusive pre-order gift so it’s better to not miss out on this opportunity to get your hands on the Infinix NOTE 40 series!

Related Topics

Technology Music Driver Price Superior Pakistani Rupee April From Top

Recent Stories

State is above than Each & everything, There is no ..

State is above than Each & everything, There is no room for religious anarchy an ..

3 minutes ago
 RDA gives concession to educational institutions t ..

RDA gives concession to educational institutions till end of academic year 2024

10 minutes ago
 ANF recovers 485 kg drugs in five operations; arre ..

ANF recovers 485 kg drugs in five operations; arrests eight accused

21 minutes ago
 Provincial government urged to ensure job security ..

Provincial government urged to ensure job security for Second Shift Teachers

21 minutes ago
 CM Murad sets timeline for completion of much dela ..

CM Murad sets timeline for completion of much delayed K-IV project

28 minutes ago
 FWMC and 24 local bodies ink agreement for cleanli ..

FWMC and 24 local bodies ink agreement for cleanliness: Commissioner

28 minutes ago
LCCI president urges govt authorities to address K ..

LCCI president urges govt authorities to address Kiryana merchants’ issues

3 hours ago
 No delay in wheat procurement target decision, cla ..

No delay in wheat procurement target decision, clarifies finance ministry

28 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to work jointly to boost ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to work jointly to boost global climate action, disaste ..

28 minutes ago
  

 

3 hours ago
 Govt committed to resolve problems faced by countr ..

Govt committed to resolve problems faced by country: Info Minister

3 hours ago
 Former national team Director Muhammad Hafeez stil ..

Former national team Director Muhammad Hafeez still awaits payments from PCB

6 hours ago

More Stories From Technology