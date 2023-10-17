Infinix Unveils Limited Edition NOTE 30 VIP: A fusion of Speed and Technology Now Available on Xpark!

Infinix, Pakistan’s leading smartphone manufacturer, has now introduced NOTE 30 VIP, featuring groundbreaking 50W wireless charging technology for Rs 99,999

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep , 2023) Infinix, Pakistan’s leading smartphone manufacturer, has now introduced NOTE 30 VIP, featuring groundbreaking 50W wireless charging technology for Rs 99,999. Designed in collaboration with Design Works, the NOTE 30 VIP Exclusive BMW Edition is set to redefine your smartphone experience leveraging racing elements together with revolutionary wireless technology.

At the heart of the Infinix NOTE 30 VIP lies its crowning glory - the 50W wireless charging technology. This cutting-edge feature is set to revolutionize the way you power up your device. Say goodbye to long charging times and hello to a lightning-fast, hassle-free experience. With the NOTE 30 VIP, you can recharge your phone in a matter of minutes, ensuring that you stay connected and never miss a beat.

"We have stretched the horizons of product design, seamlessly infusing racing-inspired elements that embody both speed and fervor alongside our top-tier offerings. Sporting its futuristic aesthetics and formidable hardware, the NOTE 30 VIP Racing Edition delivers a tailored product experience for our youthful audience, reflecting our brand's essence and inspiring all to pursue their passions and persistently explore new frontiers," remarked Joe Hu, CEO of Infinix Pakistan.

The NOTE 30 VIP Racing Edition draws its inspiration from the exhilarating realm of street racing. The iconic tri-color light band on the rear back plate shines through the black leather grain, merging elegance and innovation. This light band symbolizes speed, performance and power. Echoing the Digital Racing Dashboard’s advanced nature and Infinix‘s persistent spirit of challenge.

The Infinix Note 30 VIP has a 6.67-inch 1080 AMOLED display with 900 nits of brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. Ticking inside the phone is a 6nm Dimensity 8050 chipset with 12GB of RAM. Powering it is a 5,000mAh battery with 68W wired and 50W wireless charging support. There is a 108MP main camera on the back and a 32MP selfie camera on the front.

The Infinix NOTE 30 VIP Exclusive Edition is available exclusively on the Xpark and Infinix Flagship store in Packages Mall, Lahore. Don't miss out on this opportunity to experience the future of smartphone technology.