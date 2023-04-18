UrduPoint.com

Infinix Unveils Major #EidLoot To Kickstart Eid Celebrations In Advance!

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2023 | 04:38 PM

Infinix; Pakistan’s highest selling smartphone brand introduces biggest #EidLoot nationwide to kickstart Eid celebrations in advance

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18 April, 2023) Infinix; Pakistan’s highest selling smartphone brand introduces biggest #EidLoot nationwide to kickstart Eid celebrations in advance. Filled with eye-glaring discounts, on the spot giveaways, lucky draw and a series of fun filled activities, Infinix #EidLoot will kick off in 12 markets across the nation starting till Eid.

Fans can visit any of the nearest market, buy Infinix smartphones and participate in lucky drawer in order to win exciting gifts around Eid. Each market will also become a play arena to win instant gifts worth Rs 3000 by participating in fun dart games. Not only this, but each market will also have a series of fun filled activities to win instant gifts. Participants should also stay updated onto Infinix Facebook page as the winner of Lucky Draw will be announced through a live session on April 21st.

On the occasion of #EidLoot, CEO of Infinix Mr. Joe Hu expressed his views saying, “The occasion of Eid holds primary importance while it's necessary that each person gets a chance to celebrate the festivity.’ Infinix #EidLoot reflects our efforts to ensure cherish able Eid for our fans while we also aim to bring more of such activities in the future as well’’

As a part of #EidLoot celebrations, Infinix latest smartphones are also available for discounted prices on Infinix Experience store located in Packages Mall, Lahore. This also means that fans can not only take part in a round of amazing activities and giveaways but can also buy Infinix smartphones on discounted prices to kickstart their Eid celebrations.

So, it’s better to hurry up and take part in #EidLoot festivities taking place nationwide before it’s too late!

