Internet Services Go Down Across Pakistan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 31, 2024 | 05:21 PM
Internet users and freelancers across the country face major problem
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 31st, 2024) The Internet users and freelancers across Pakistan faced major disruptions as internet services went down nationwide on Wednesday.
The officials concerned are probing the cause of the outage and have yet to pinpoint the exact reason for the disruption.
Some sources speculate that the issue is likely related to international traffic rather than being limited to the local network.
Meanwhile, Meta platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram continue to function without interruption, despite the widespread internet issues.
However, certain ISPs are still experiencing issues, while others continue to operate normally. This inconsistent disruption suggests that the problem may be isolated to specific networks or regions.
Nayatel has reported that its services remain unaffected. Although minor issues were noted in some southern cities, they have since been resolved.
The northern network, covering areas like Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, and Faisalabad, has not faced any problems.
