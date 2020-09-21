ISS' Orbital Altitude to Be Increased by 1,300 Feet for Next Mission on Oct 7 - Roscosmos

The International Space Station (ISS) will have its orbital altitude upped by 400 meters (1,300 feet) on October 7 for the arrival of the next Soyuz spaceship with a new crew, Russia's Roscosmos State Space Corporation said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) The International Space Station (ISS) will have its orbital altitude upped by 400 meters (1,300 feet) on October 7 for the arrival of the next Soyuz spaceship with a new crew, Russia's Roscosmos State Space Corporation said.

"To create ballistic conditions ahead of the launch of the Soyuz MS-17 manned crew transfer vehicle, we have scheduled another correction of the ISS orbit for October 7," the company said.

The Progress MS-14 spacecraft, docked to the ISS Zvezda module, will start its engines at 10:29 GMT and will work for 103.5 seconds to increase the orbit's average altitude by about 1,300 feet to 260.9 miles above Earth's surface.

The last orbital adjustment took place on September 11.

The Soyuz MS-17 is scheduled for launch at the Baikonur spaceport on October 14. Its crew includes Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, and US astronaut Kate Rubins.