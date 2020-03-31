IT, ITeS export remittances surge 26.24 percent

Pakistan's Information Technology (IT) and IT-enabled Services (ITeS) export remittances have surged to $887.470 million at a growth rate of 26.24 percent during the first eight months of the fiscal year 2019-2020, compared to $702.990 million during the same period last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ):Pakistan's Information Technology (IT) and IT-enabled Services (ITeS) export remittances have surged to $887.470 million at a growth rate of 26.24 percent during the first eight months of the fiscal year 2019-2020, compared to $702.990 million during the same period last year.

Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) Managing Director, Syed Ali Abbas Hasani informed the Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui during a meeting.

While appreciating the performance, the Secretary directed the management of PSEB to devise a comprehensive marketing plan and prepare strategy to further enhance growth of country's IT sector.

He also emphasised the need of providing IT companies the opportunities for international business solicitation and enhance efforts to locate opportunities in North America and Europe.

Syed Ali Abbas Hasani further apprised that the number of registered IT & ITeS companies have increased by a stellar 26.

35% said a press release.

He said that Korean Exim Bank has principally agreed to provide funding for establishment of a state of the IT Park in Karachi and that training in emerging technologies of 2,000 fresh IT graduates and professionals working in the industry will start from May 2020.

He said that maximum facilitation and strong incentives are being provided to the IT industry. PSEB is assisting 18 companies this year with coveted international certifications such as ISO27001, ISO20001, and CMMI Level-2 & 3.

Ten companies have achieved certifications while the rest are in progress. Furthermore, PSEB has facilitated nearly 70 IT companies over the past eight months to participate in numerous events and trade fairs in Canada, China Dubai, Norway, Saudi Arabia and USA.