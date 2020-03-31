UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IT, ITeS Export Remittances Surge 26.24 Percent

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 12:34 PM

IT, ITeS export remittances surge 26.24 percent

Pakistan's Information Technology (IT) and IT-enabled Services (ITeS) export remittances have surged to $887.470 million at a growth rate of 26.24 percent during the first eight months of the fiscal year 2019-2020, compared to $702.990 million during the same period last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ):Pakistan's Information Technology (IT) and IT-enabled Services (ITeS) export remittances have surged to $887.470 million at a growth rate of 26.24 percent during the first eight months of the fiscal year 2019-2020, compared to $702.990 million during the same period last year.

Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) Managing Director, Syed Ali Abbas Hasani informed the Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui during a meeting.

While appreciating the performance, the Secretary directed the management of PSEB to devise a comprehensive marketing plan and prepare strategy to further enhance growth of country's IT sector.

He also emphasised the need of providing IT companies the opportunities for international business solicitation and enhance efforts to locate opportunities in North America and Europe.

Syed Ali Abbas Hasani further apprised that the number of registered IT & ITeS companies have increased by a stellar 26.

35% said a press release.

He said that Korean Exim Bank has principally agreed to provide funding for establishment of a state of the IT Park in Karachi and that training in emerging technologies of 2,000 fresh IT graduates and professionals working in the industry will start from May 2020.

He said that maximum facilitation and strong incentives are being provided to the IT industry. PSEB is assisting 18 companies this year with coveted international certifications such as ISO27001, ISO20001, and CMMI Level-2 & 3.

Ten companies have achieved certifications while the rest are in progress. Furthermore, PSEB has facilitated nearly 70 IT companies over the past eight months to participate in numerous events and trade fairs in Canada, China Dubai, Norway, Saudi Arabia and USA.

Related Topics

Karachi USA Technology Business Europe China Canada Norway Dubai Bank Progress Same Saudi Arabia May 2020 From Industry Million

Recent Stories

Test Captain Azhar Ali decides to donate Rs 1 mill ..

3 minutes ago

Private hostel offered for isolation center in Dir ..

15 minutes ago

US dollar gains 61 paisa rise against Rupee

25 minutes ago

Tokyo shares close down in seesaw trade

18 minutes ago

Asia virus latest: World Bank poverty warning, Chi ..

12 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 23 deaths and 1866 Coronavirus ca ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.