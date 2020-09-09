UrduPoint.com
IT Sector Holds Tremendous Potential Of Investment, Says PM

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 44 seconds ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 04:16 PM

IT sector holds tremendous potential of investment, says PM

A delegation of Technology Giant Huawei led by its Global Senior Vice President Hou Tao in Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 9th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan said Information Technology sector in Pakistan held tremendous potential of investment, revenue generation and economic development.

He was talking to a delegation of technology giant Huawei, led by its Global Senior Vice President, Hou Tao in Islamabad.

The Prime Minister assured the Huawei delegation full support from the Government towards implementation of Information and Communication Technology solutions in Pakistan.

He emphasized that IT solutions in government operations ensure transparency, speed of delivery and good-governance.

The delegation apprised the Prime Minister that Huawei is dedicated towards realizing the IT initiatives of the Government and in this regard it plans to train one thousand Federal government employees.

It said that the company will also provide support in training university level students to equip them with latest IT skills.

