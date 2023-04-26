UrduPoint.com

Japan Firm Fails In Bid For Historic Moon Landing

Daniyal Sohail Published April 26, 2023 | 06:26 PM

Japan firm fails in bid for historic Moon landing

Japanese start-up ispace conceded Wednesday its attempt to become the first company to land on the Moon had ended in failure, but pledged to move ahead with new missions

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ):Japanese start-up ispace conceded Wednesday its attempt to become the first company to land on the Moon had ended in failure, but pledged to move ahead with new missions.

The unmanned Hakuto-R Mission 1 lander had been scheduled to touch down on the Moon's surface overnight, but about 25 minutes after the landing was to have occurred, the firm could not establish contact.

"It has been determined that there is a high probability that the lander eventually made a hard landing on the Moon's surface," ispace said in a statement.

The company said its engineers were working to establish why the landing had failed.

"Although we do not expect to complete the lunar landing at this time, we believe that we have fully accomplished the significance of this mission, having acquired a great deal of data and experience," ispace CEO and founder Takeshi Hakamada said.

"What is important is to feed this knowledge and learning back to Mission 2 and beyond," he added.

He said the firm is currently developing two further attempts to land on the lunar surface and the setback would not change that.

Still, the apparent crash will be a frustrating end to a mission that began with the lander's launch last December aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

The vessel was carrying payloads from several countries, including a lunar rover from the United Arab Emirates.

Standing just over two metres (6.5 feet) tall and weighing 340 kilogrammes (750 pounds), the lander entered lunar orbit last month.

Its descent and landing were fully automated and the craft was supposed to reestablish communication as soon as it touched down.

So far, only the United States, Russia and China have managed to put a spacecraft on the lunar surface, all through government-sponsored programmes.

In April 2019, Israeli organisation SpaceIL watched their lander crash into the Moon's surface.

India also attempted to land a spacecraft on the moon in 2016, but it crashed.

Two US companies, Astrobotic and Intuitive Machines, are scheduled to attempt Moon landings later this year.

"We congratulate the ispace inc team on accomplishing a significant number of milestones on their way to today's landing attempt," Astrobotic said in a tweet.

"We hope everyone recognises -- today is not the day to shy away from pursuing the lunar frontier, but a chance to learn from adversity and push forward." Ispace, which listed its shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Growth Market earlier this month, was already planning its next mission before the failure of Hakuto-R.

The spacecraft, whose name references the Moon-dwelling white rabbit of Japanese folklore, was launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida on December 11.

The lander carried several lunar rovers, including a round, baseball-sized robot jointly developed by Japan's space agency and toy manufacturer Takara Tomy, the creator of the Transformer toys.

It also had the 10-kilogram (22-pound) chair-sized Rashid rover developed by the United Arab Emirates and an experimental imaging system from Canadensys Aerospace.

With just 200 employees, ispace has said it "aims to extend the sphere of human life into space and create a sustainable world by providing high-frequency, low-cost transportation services to the Moon." Hakamada touted the mission as laying "the groundwork for unleashing the Moon's potential and transforming it into a robust and vibrant economic system."The firm believes the Moon will support a population of 1,000 people by 2040, with 10,000 more visiting each year.

It plans a second mission, tentatively scheduled for next year, involving both a lunar landing and the deployment of its own rover.

Related Topics

World Russia China Company Robot Rashid Lander Florida Japan United States United Arab Emirates Tokyo Stock Exchange SpaceX April December 2016 2019 Market All From Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Boeing reports another loss in Q1, but confirms fo ..

Boeing reports another loss in Q1, but confirms forecast

4 minutes ago
 Clearance operation of CTD Kabal building continue ..

Clearance operation of CTD Kabal building continues

4 minutes ago
 Seven outlaws arrested, weapons recovered

Seven outlaws arrested, weapons recovered

4 minutes ago
 Experts advise analysis-based balanced application ..

Experts advise analysis-based balanced application of fertilizers on cotton as s ..

48 seconds ago
 KPCTA arranges 3-day tour for orphans, destitute c ..

KPCTA arranges 3-day tour for orphans, destitute children

50 seconds ago
 EU Allocates $36Mln in Humanitarian Support for DR ..

EU Allocates $36Mln in Humanitarian Support for DRC - Commission

52 seconds ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.