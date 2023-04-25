UrduPoint.com

Japan Firm's Pioneering Moon Landing Fails

Daniyal Sohail Published April 25, 2023 | 11:49 PM

Japan firm's pioneering Moon landing fails

A Japanese startup attempting the first private landing on the Moon said on Tuesday it had lost communication with its spacecraft and assumed the lunar mission had failed

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ):A Japanese startup attempting the first private landing on the Moon said on Tuesday it had lost communication with its spacecraft and assumed the lunar mission had failed.

Ispace said that it could not establish communication with the unmanned Hakuto-R lunar lander after its expected landing time, a frustrating end to a mission that began with a launch from the United States over four months ago.

"We have not confirmed communication with the lander," a company official told reporters about 25 minutes after the expected landing.

"We have to assume that we could not complete the landing on the lunar surface," the official said.

Officials said they would continue to try and establish contact with the spacecraft, which was carrying payloads from several countries, including a lunar rover from the United Arab Emirates.

Ispace founder and CEO Takeshi Hakamada said after the apparently failed landing that they had acquired data from the spacecraft all the way up to the planned landing and would be examining that for signs of what happened.

- Pioneering private space efforts- The lander, standing just over two metres (6.5 feet) tall and weighing 340 kilogrammes (750 pounds), has been in lunar orbit since last month.

Its descent and landing was fully automated and it was supposed to reestablish communication as soon as it touched down.

So far only the United States, Russia and China have managed to put a spacecraft on the lunar surface, all through government-sponsored programmes.

In April 2019, Israeli organisation SpaceIL watched their lander crash into the Moon's surface.

India also attempted to land a spacecraft on the moon in 2016, but it crashed.

Two US companies, Astrobotic and Intuitive Machines, are scheduled to attempt moon landings later this year.

"We congratulate the ispace inc team on accomplishing a significant number of milestones on their way to today's landing attempt," Astrobotic said in a tweet.

"We hope everyone recognizes -- today is not the day to shy away from pursuing the lunar frontier, but a chance to learn from adversity and push forward." - Plans for settling the Moon - Ispace, which listed its shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Growth Market earlier this month, was already planning its next mission before the failure of Hakuto-R.

The spacecraft, whose name references the Moon-dwelling white rabbit in Japanese folklore, was launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida on December 11 on one of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rockets.

The lander carried several lunar rovers, including a round, baseball-sized robot jointly developed by Japan's space agency and toy manufacturer Takara Tomy, the creator of the Transformer toys.

It also had the 10-kilogram (22-pound) chair-sized Rashid rover developed by the United Arab Emirates, and an experimental imaging system from Canadensys Aerospace.

With just 200 employees, ispace has said it "aims to extend the sphere of human life into space and create a sustainable world by providing high-frequency, low-cost transportation services to the Moon." Hakamada touted the mission as laying "the groundwork for unleashing the Moon's potential and transforming it into a robust and vibrant economic system."The firm believes the Moon will support a population of 1,000 people by 2040, with 10,000 more visiting each year.

It plans a second mission, tentatively scheduled for next year, involving both a lunar landing and the deployment of its own rover.

Related Topics

World Russia China Company Robot Rashid Lander Florida Japan United States United Arab Emirates Turkish Lira Tokyo Stock Exchange SpaceX April December 2016 2019 Market All From Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Lavrov on Depleted Uranium Shells Sent to Ukraine: ..

Lavrov on Depleted Uranium Shells Sent to Ukraine: One Must Be Aware of Responsi ..

7 minutes ago
 Biden, 80, announces 2024 re-election bid

Biden, 80, announces 2024 re-election bid

7 minutes ago
 North Sea Countries Agree to Cooperate on Offshore ..

North Sea Countries Agree to Cooperate on Offshore Energy Infrastructure Protect ..

7 minutes ago
 UN Continues 'Hard Work' on Ammonia Pipeline Betwe ..

UN Continues 'Hard Work' on Ammonia Pipeline Between Russia and Ukraine - Spokes ..

4 minutes ago
 De-Dollarization Process Launched, Shows US Was No ..

De-Dollarization Process Launched, Shows US Was Not Telling Truth - Lavrov

18 minutes ago
 UK Gave Ukraine Thousands of Shells, Including Dep ..

UK Gave Ukraine Thousands of Shells, Including Depleted Uranium Rounds - Ministe ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.