Japan, Pakistan agree to foster cooperation in IT& telecoms sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Japan and Pakistan Thursday agreed to boost cooperation in the Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunication sector.

It was agreed during a meeting held between Minister for IT and Telecommunication Amin Ul Haque and Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Matsuda Kuninori, said a news release issued here by the ministry of IT.

During the meeting, both the dignitaries discussed matters of mutual interest with the main focus on cooperation in the IT sector. Senior officials of the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication were also present in the meeting.

Amin said both the countries had been enjoying friendly ties for the last several decades. He said Pakistan was eager to foster cooperation with Japan in multiple sectors, especially IT and Telecommunication.

The minister said the IT sector Pakistan had been progressing by leaps and bounds, adding that "Pakistan produces 20,000 IT graduates every year." He said his ministry had been working vigorously to alleviate digital divide between urban and rural areas.

Amin said exchange of IT professionals between both the countries was a positive initiative.

Japanese ambassador hoped that the relation between two countries would get boost in future.

He regretted the financial and human losses caused by the torrential rains in Karachi. Kuninori expressed desire to extend cooperation for rehabilitation work in Karachi.

He appreciated the progress witnessed by the IT sector in Pakistan.