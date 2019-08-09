UrduPoint.com
Knives Sold Via Facebook Marketplace In Violation Of UK Age Requirements - Reports

Daniyal Sohail 14 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 10:18 PM

Knives Sold Via Facebook Marketplace in Violation of UK Age Requirements - Reports

Knives that are not intended for cooking may be purchased via Facebook Marketplace by minors in violation of new UK laws due to flaws in the social network's age verification system, The Guardian newspaper reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) Knives that are not intended for cooking may be purchased via Facebook Marketplace by minors in violation of new UK laws due to flaws in the social network's age verification system, The Guardian newspaper reported on Friday.

The UK Offensive Weapons Act, which bans the online sale of bladed items to people under age 18, came into force in May.

According to the newspaper, it purchased on Facebook Marketplace four sets of knives without proper age verification.

In response to the newspaper's query, Facebook requested that items and ads violating these laws and the social network's policies be indicated so that they could be removed from the platform.

According to the newspaper, Facebook learns of a user's age by asking them to fill in their date of birth. The company's spokesperson recognized that this minor procedure was insufficient in preventing minors from accessing inappropriate content.

