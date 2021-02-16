UrduPoint.com
Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 04:13 PM

Kremlin on French Report About Cyberattacks: Russia Has Nothing to Do With It

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refuted on Tuesday new cyberattack allegations against Russia by the French special services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refuted on Tuesday new cyberattack allegations against Russia by the French special services.

The National Cybersecurity Agency of France released a report about a series of cyberattacks that certain French companies faced from 2017-2020. The agency expressed the belief that attacks largely resembled "earlier campaigns based on Sandworm principles." The Sandworm hacker group is often linked to Russia.

"There is no doubt that Russia is not and cannot be involved in any cybercrime.

In this context, I would like to note that it is Russia who points all the time to the need for international cooperation on countering cyberthreat," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman also noted that the French cybersecurity agency was not putting the blame on Russia, as it was only talking about "a group of hackers that may be allegedly linked to Russia."

"The wording is slightly absurd and improper. It cannot be said that Russia was actually accused of anything," Peskov continued.

