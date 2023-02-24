UrduPoint.com

Lockheed Martin Wins Deal For More PATRIOT Tracking Radars Worth $164Mln - Pentagon

Daniyal Sohail Published February 24, 2023 | 04:30 AM

Lockheed Martin Wins Deal for More PATRIOT Tracking Radars Worth $164Mln - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) Lockheed Martin has won a more than $164 million US Army contract extension to provide more phased tracking radars for the PATRIOT PAC-3 anti-aircraft and anti-missile defense system, the US Defense Department announced.

"Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control (of) Grand Prairie, Texas was awarded a $164,341,145 modification ...

contract for Phased Array Tracking Radar to Intercept on Target (PATRIOT) Advanced Capability-3 product assurance and launcher recapitalization," the Defense Department said in a press release on Thursday.

Work locations and funding for the project will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 25, 2025, the release added.

The US Army Contracting Command at Redstone Arsenal in the US state of Alabama will oversee the work as the contracting activity, according to the release.

Related Topics

Fire Army Grand Prairie May Arsenal Million

Recent Stories

Al Bowardi tours IDEX pavilions

Al Bowardi tours IDEX pavilions

4 hours ago
 Commander of UAE Land Forces receives Deputy Comma ..

Commander of UAE Land Forces receives Deputy Commander of Malaysian Land Forces

4 hours ago
 UAE Chief of Staff of Armed Forces meets with Mald ..

UAE Chief of Staff of Armed Forces meets with Maldives&#039; Defence Minister

4 hours ago
 Serbia Seeking to Upgrade Relations With US to Lev ..

Serbia Seeking to Upgrade Relations With US to Level of Strategic Partnership - ..

5 hours ago
 Murray's new comeback seals Qatar Open semi-final ..

Murray's new comeback seals Qatar Open semi-final place

5 hours ago
 Biden to Discuss Further Ukraine Support With G7 L ..

Biden to Discuss Further Ukraine Support With G7 Leaders, Zelenskyy on Friday- W ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.