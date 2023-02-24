Lockheed Martin Wins Deal for More PATRIOT Tracking Radars Worth $164Mln - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) Lockheed Martin has won a more than $164 million US Army contract extension to provide more phased tracking radars for the PATRIOT PAC-3 anti-aircraft and anti-missile defense system, the US Defense Department announced.

"Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control (of) Grand Prairie, Texas was awarded a $164,341,145 modification ...

contract for Phased Array Tracking Radar to Intercept on Target (PATRIOT) Advanced Capability-3 product assurance and launcher recapitalization," the Defense Department said in a press release on Thursday.

Work locations and funding for the project will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 25, 2025, the release added.

The US Army Contracting Command at Redstone Arsenal in the US state of Alabama will oversee the work as the contracting activity, according to the release.