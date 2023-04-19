UrduPoint.com

Minsk To Decide On Digital Ruble Integration By End Of 2023 - National Bank Chairman

Daniyal Sohail Published April 19, 2023 | 07:44 PM

Minsk to Decide on Digital Ruble Integration by End of 2023 - National Bank Chairman

The Belarusian National Bank is studying the implementation of a digital ruble and will take a decision on the matter by the end of the year, the bank's chairman, Pavel Kallaur, said on Wednesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) The Belarusian National Bank is studying the implementation of a digital ruble and will take a decision on the matter by the end of the year, the bank's chairman, Pavel Kallaur, said on Wednesday.

"In March, we developed and implemented a conception, we are building a demo-version of a platform in order to test (it), taking into account the technologies that are used. We look at the Russian Central Bank's experience in order to learn from others' mistakes and not make our own. Basically, by the end of the year, after having corresponding discussions and consultations, we must decide on the practicability and possibility of integrating a digital ruble in our country," Kallaur told press.

The decision will be made by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko since changes in legislation might be needed, the bank's chairman said.

"First of all, if the decision about the practicality (of digital ruble integration) is made, we will have to carry out a pilot project to make sure the approaches work.

It will probably take some specific law to conduct an experiment on a small circle of participants: banks and people," Kallaur added.

Kallaur also said that Minsk follows new trends closely but is not hurrying to integrate the digital ruble because the cashless payment system is well developed in Belarus.

In September 2021, the National Bank of Belarus stated it had started examining the practicality of implementing a digital Belarusian ruble in order to make a decision on the integration of this new form of money.

On Tuesday, Governor of the Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina said that the Russian Central Bank is ready to start its own digital ruble pilot project. The Bank of Russia is planning to issue a digital ruble as an additional form of Russia's national currency.

Related Topics

Governor Russia Bank Minsk Circle Belarus Money March September All From National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

MBM Holding signs MoU with Portland Holdings to co ..

MBM Holding signs MoU with Portland Holdings to collaborate in nuclear medicine, ..

18 minutes ago
 Girl killed, two injured in accident in Faisalabad ..

Girl killed, two injured in accident in Faisalabad

24 minutes ago
 Agriculture experts say uncertified seed and subst ..

Agriculture experts say uncertified seed and substandard fertilizer cause cotton ..

3 minutes ago
 Secretary Excise and Taxation Masood Mukhtar inspe ..

Secretary Excise and Taxation Masood Mukhtar inspects wheat procurement centers

24 minutes ago
 Canada's Largest Public Sector Union Begins Nation ..

Canada's Largest Public Sector Union Begins Nationwide General Strike, Holds Pic ..

27 minutes ago
 Moscow Says to Respond to Moldova's Decision to De ..

Moscow Says to Respond to Moldova's Decision to Declare Russian Diplomat Persona ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.