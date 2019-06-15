Moscow-Bound Flight Returns to Algiers Over Technical Issue - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2019) A Moscow-bound Air Algerie passenger flight had to return to an airport in Algiers soon after taking off due to a technical problem, local media reported.

An-Nahar news outlet reported on Friday that the AH3000 flight returned to the Algerian capital two hours after the take-off.

The captain has made the decision to return over a technical issue that threatened the flight, according to the outlet.

Flightradar24 showed that the AH3000 flight, which was scheduled to depart at 03:50 p.m. Algiers time (14:50 GMT) and land at 10:30 p.m. Moscow time (19:30 GMT), departed at 20:07 GMT and was being en route to Moscow at 23:15 GMT. The flight is scheduled to estimated to arrive at 03:14 a.m. Moscow time on Saturday.