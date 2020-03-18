UrduPoint.com
Musk Announces Early Shutdown Of One Of Falcon-9 Engines During Starlink Satellites Launch

Daniyal Sohail 55 seconds ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 07:29 PM

Musk Announces Early Shutdown of One of Falcon-9 Engines During Starlink Satellites Launch

One out of nine engines of the Falcon-9 carrier rocket's first stage has shut down early during the launch of Starlink satellites, but the satellites have been taken to intended orbit successfully anyway, SpaceX founder Elon Musk said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) One out of nine engines of the Falcon-9 carrier rocket's first stage has shut down early during the launch of Starlink satellites, but the satellites have been taken to intended orbit successfully anyway, SpaceX founder Elon Musk said on Wednesday.

"There was also an early engine shutdown on ascent, but it didn't affect orbit insertion. Shows value of having 9 engines! Thorough investigation needed before next mission," Musk wrote on Twitter.

Earlier on Wednesday, Falcon-9 was launched from the spaceport on Cape Canaveral. It took to orbit 60 communications satellites of the Starlink system. However, the first stage failed to land in the Atlantic Ocean.

Your Thoughts and Comments

