Open Menu

NASA To Launch New Mission To Study Ultraviolet Sky, Stars, Stellar Explosions

Daniyal Sohail Published February 16, 2024 | 05:46 PM

NASA to launch new mission to study ultraviolet sky, stars, stellar explosions

NASA will launch a new mission to survey ultraviolet light across the entire sky with an aim to learn how galaxies and stars evolve, the agency said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) NASA will launch a new mission to survey ultraviolet light across the entire sky with an aim to learn how galaxies and stars evolve, the agency said.

The space telescope, called UltraViolet EXplorer (UVEX), is targeted to launch in 2030 as NASA's next Astrophysics Medium-Class Explorer mission.

In addition to conducting a highly sensitive all-sky survey, UVEX will be able to quickly point toward sources of ultraviolet light in the universe.

This will enable it to capture the explosions that follow bursts of gravitational waves caused by merging neutron stars. The telescope also will carry an ultraviolet spectrograph to study stellar explosions and massive stars, according to NASA, China.

org reported.

"NASA's UVEX will help us better understand the nature of both nearby and distant galaxies, as well as follow up on dynamic events in our changing universe," said Nicola Fox, associate administrator of Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington, D.C.

"This mission will bring key capabilities in near-and far-ultraviolet light to our fleet of space telescopes, delivering a wealth of survey data that will open new avenues in exploring the secrets of the cosmos," Fox said.

Related Topics

China Washington

Recent Stories

PTI alleges massive vote fraud in Feb 8 elections

PTI alleges massive vote fraud in Feb 8 elections

5 minutes ago
 Zelensky signs 'historic' security pact with Germa ..

Zelensky signs 'historic' security pact with Germany

8 minutes ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting on 'Sargodha Day' prep ..

Commissioner chairs meeting on 'Sargodha Day' preparations

6 minutes ago
 DC conducts interviews for recruiting Danish Schoo ..

DC conducts interviews for recruiting Danish School teachers

6 minutes ago
 Foolproof security to be ensured during PSL, says ..

Foolproof security to be ensured during PSL, says Additional IG south

6 minutes ago
 33rd Fajr Open Taekwondo Championship; Hamza Saeed ..

33rd Fajr Open Taekwondo Championship; Hamza Saeed won gold medal for Pakistan

6 minutes ago
Chief of the Naval Staff Visit Units at Sea and Co ..

Chief of the Naval Staff Visit Units at Sea and Coastal Areas of Sindh and Baluc ..

27 minutes ago
 Naseem Shah to Bowl Over Tech Enthusiasts as the n ..

Naseem Shah to Bowl Over Tech Enthusiasts as the new Face of TECNO SPARK 20 Seri ..

34 minutes ago
 Malaysia's economy eases to 3.7 pct in 2023 amid g ..

Malaysia's economy eases to 3.7 pct in 2023 amid global challenges

10 minutes ago
 Sania’s new pictures leave fans, followers in aw ..

Sania’s new pictures leave fans, followers in awe

1 hour ago
 Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan Railways decides to restore Akbar Bugti E ..

Pakistan Railways decides to restore Akbar Bugti Express from Quetta to Lahore

2 hours ago

More Stories From Technology