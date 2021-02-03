National Freelance Training Program Opens Admissions for New Batch across Pakistan

Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunication (MoITT) and Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB)’s joint initiative National Freelance Training Program (NFTP) has invited applications for intake of its new batch from all across Pakistan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03rd February, 2021) Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunication (MoITT) and Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB)’s joint initiative National Freelance Training Program (NFTP) has invited applications for intake of its new batch from all across Pakistan. Applications are invited for Technical, Content Marketing & Advertising and Creative Design freelance training for earning through the internet as a serious profession to empower the youth, enabling them to work from anywhere, anytime.

In a review meeting, Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor said that through this program, more than 22,000 individuals will be trained in 20 centers across the country while so far this program has recorded USD 95,239 plus earning of students in six months from two batches during training. The eligibility criteria requires valid Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) and minimum 14 years education with age limit up to 40 years.