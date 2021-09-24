New $100Mln Factory Near Dallas to Manufacture Advanced Technologies - Raytheon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) A new 178,000 square foot "intelligent" factory complex being built at Mc Kinney in the US state of Texas will focus on developing new digital products and high tech manufacturing processes, Raytheon Intelligence & Space (RI&S) said on Thursday.

"RI&S opened a new 178,000-square-foot Advanced Integration and Manufacturing Center at its McKinney, Texas location" the company said in a press release. "The center is a result of a $100 million investment from the McKinney Economic Development Corporation."

RI&S described the new facility as a new intelligent manufacturing facility and said it was already generating 500 skilled new jobs.

"Our new Advanced Integration and Manufacturing Center and plans for greater expansion reflect a deliberate strategy to transform ourselves by investing in new digital capabilities. We are laser focused on improving our agility," RI&S President Roy Azevedo said.

RI&S is also planning to build a 400,000-square-foot factory, lab and office space at its McKinney campus to develop, build, test and deliver more advanced technology by 2025 that will generate another 700 jobs, the company said.