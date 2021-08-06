Next Launch of Soyuz Rocket From Kourou Spaceport Slated for Late November - Sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) The next launch of the Soyuz carrier rocket from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana is scheduled for late November, one more is going to take place before the New Year but could be postponed for 2022, two sources in the space and rocket industry told Sputnik.

"The launch of two European navigation satellites Galileo via the Soyuz-ST rocket is going to take place from the Guiana Space Center on November 23," one source said.

According to the same source, another launch of the Soyuz carrier rocket with 34 UK communications satellites OneWeb will take place on December 29, but it could be rescheduled for January 2022.

Another source confirmed this information, adding that initially the launch of OneWeb satellites had been slated for November.

Since October 2011, 25 Russian Soyuz-ST carrier rockets have been launched from the Kourou Spaceport.