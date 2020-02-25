There are plans to increase the number of launches conducted from the Vostochny spaceport, located in Russia's Far East, by 50 or even 100 percent in 2021 year-on-year, the director general of the Center for Operation of Space Ground-Based Infrastructure (a subsidiary of Russian State Space Agency Roscosmos) has said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) There are plans to increase the number of launches conducted from the Vostochny spaceport, located in Russia's Far East, by 50 or even 100 percent in 2021 year-on-year, the director general of the Center for Operation of Space Ground-Based Infrastructure (a subsidiary of Russian State Space Agency Roscosmos) has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"This year, we have plans to conduct four launches from Vostochny, while we plan from six to eight launches for the next year," Andrey Okhlopkov said.

The first launch from Vostochny took place in April 2016. Apart from the four launches of the UK OneWeb telecommunications satellites, scheduled for 2020, there were also plans to launch Russia's Meteor-M meteorological satellite from Vostochny this year, but the liftoff was then postponed to the next August.