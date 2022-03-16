NUST’s research showcase in Lahore receives overwhelming response from industry

Research & Innovation Showcase of Excellence (RISE) – an event geared towards exhibiting market-ready innovation, research capabilities and technologies of the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST), and forging deeper and meaningful industry partnerships – was held the other day at Lahore Garrison Golf and Country Club

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022) Research & Innovation Showcase of Excellence (RISE) – an event geared towards exhibiting market-ready innovation, research capabilities and technologies of the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST), and forging deeper and meaningful industry partnerships – was held the other day at Lahore Garrison Golf and Country Club. Mian Muhammad Mansha, a renowned business magnate, graced the occasion as chief guest. Prominent amongst others present were Lt Gen (Retd) Javed Mahmood Bukhari, Rector NUST, and over 250 C-level executives from Lahore, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Gujrat.

The assortment of high-impact projects showcased at the event catered to many diverse fields such as Health, Defence, AI, IT, Real Estate, Auto Tech and also NUST's entrepreneurial ventures emerging from its incubation spaces as well as the country’s first Science & Technology Park, the National Science & Technology Park based in NUST Islamabad campus.

Industry and corporate leaders appreciated NUST for organising the showcase in Lahore and acknowledged the quality of research on display.

Addressing at the occasion, Mr Mansha commended the efforts of NUST towards developing close liaison with the industry and eventually paving the way for sustainable socioeconomic growth of the country. He stressed the need for taking such initiatives to bridge the gap between industry and academia, and in so doing, develop indigenous solutions to current and impending problems. Rector NUST expressed deep gratitude to all industry partners in supporting academia-based research and innovation, and outlined various avenues for collaboration with NUST.

Towards the end, a Memorandum of Agreement was also signed between NUST and the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI). President LCCI Mr Nauman Kabir expressed his resolve to work with the university on multiple projects.