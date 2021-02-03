OPPO Pakistan becomes the Proud Sponsor of Peshawar Zalmi for HBL PSL 2021

OPPO the smart device brand signed an MoU with Peshawar Zalmi ahead of HBL PSL 6

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03rd February, 2021) OPPO the smart device brand signed an MoU with Peshawar Zalmi ahead of HBL PSL 6. The MoU was formally signed by Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi and Mr. Jeff, Sales Director from OPPO. HBL PSL 6 will see OPPO as the official smartphone and IoT partner of Peshawer Zalmi

On the occasion, Peshawar Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi expressed his happiness upon reaching a sponsorship agreement with OPPO. “Today is a historic day as we have signed an MoU with OPPO, which is a market leader with a huge presence all over the world and we aim to make this partnership long-term”.

Mr. Jeff, Sales Director of OPPO Pakistan said, “OPPO is proud to be one of the official sponsors of Peshawar Zalmi.

Our vision is to promote sporting activities and youth interests through passion points. We will continue to sports platforms that enable us to engage and connect with customers and sport cricket in the country".

OPPO has always been associated with entertainment and sports globally and is continuing its legacy by joining hands with the talented and evergreen Peshawar Zalmi team. Each year the brand brings exciting campaigns to engage the cricket fans. This year as well OPPO has planned a series of exciting activities for its users to celebrate the season of cricket together.