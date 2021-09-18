OPPO Takes Photographers and Content Creators to Kalash for the ‘Discover the Face of Pakistan’ Project featuring Reno6 Series

Global smart device brand OPPO has initiated a campaign project, "Discover the faces of Pakistan" in line with their newly launched product, the Reno6

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th September, 2021) Global smart device brand OPPO has initiated a campaign project, "Discover the faces of Pakistan" in line with their newly launched product, the Reno6. This project in collaboration with Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) is part of an on-going strategy of telling tales by capturing unique and powerful portraits. The company is bringing country’s leading and aspiring photographers and content creators to one of the most magnificent Valley and a tourist hotspot - Kalash Valley to showcase their cultural diversity and beauty globally.

OPPO projects have always been rooted in the brands philosophy of using photography and imaging to focus more towards people. Photojournalism is a significant tool for portraying powerful stories that has the ability to connect people emotionally. In lieu, the beauty of Pakistan will be presented from a new angle archiving real human stories.

The photos will be displayed at OPPO gallery – OPPO’s virtual art exhibition with an initiative to preserve art and give aspiring photographers a platform to showcase their talent.

Delivering a superior portrait shooting experience with Reno6 “AI Portrait Expert” an ultra-precision lens providing means for people to perceive the elements around them. OPPO Reno6 is a perfect upgrade to the predecessor Reno5. It is equipped with top-notch features like precision optics, the newly-introduced Bokeh Flare Portrait Video which adds a DSLR like cinematic effect, AI Highlight Video, enabling customers to effortlessly record every precious moment as professional-looking portrait videos, snapshot features and much more. The Reno6 is available to purchase online and at authorised stores nationwide for PKR 59,999/- only.