Pakistan earns $1486 million from IT services' export in 7 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan earned US $1,486.890 million by providing different Information Technology (IT) services in various countries during the first seven months of financial year 2021-22.

This shows growth of 32.63 percent as compared to US $1,121.105 million earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of fiscal year 2020-21, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During July-January (2021-22), the export of computer services grew by 33.77 percent as it surged from US $890.065 million last fiscal year to US $1,190.600 million this year.

Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed an increase of 44.61 percent, from US $297.560 million to US $430.309 million while the exports of hardware consultancy services also rose by 284.42 percent from, US $0.353 million to US $1.357 million.

The export and import of computer software related services also rose by 42.27 percent, from US $218.898 million to US $311.431 million whereas the exports of repair and maintenance services surge to $0.770 million from $0.299 million.

In addition, the exports of other computer services increased by 19.

78 percent going up from US$ 372.955 million to US $446.733 million.

Meanwhile, the export of information services during the period under review increased by 29.05 percent by going up from US $2.410 million to US $3.110 million.

Among the information services, the exports of news agency services increased by 61.57 percent, from US $ 1.270 million to US $2.052 million whereas the exports of other information services however decreased by 7.19 percent, from US $1.140 million to US $1.058 million.

The export of telecommunication services also witnessed an increase of 28.23 percent as these went up from US $228.630 million to $293.180 million during the year under review, the data revealed.

Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centre services increased by 50.20 percent during the period as its exports increased from US $79.009 million to US $118.669 million whereas the export of other telecommunication services also increased by 16.64 percent, from US $149.621 million to US $174.511 million during the period under review, the PBS data revealed.

