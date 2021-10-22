UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Confirms Failed Test For Hypersonic Weapons Development, Initiated Review

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 08:10 AM

Pentagon Confirms Failed Test for Hypersonic Weapons Development, Initiated Review

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) The US Department of Defense had an unsuccessful test related to its hypersonic weapons development after a missile booster failed to work, a Pentagon spokesperson told Sputnik.

"On Oct. 21, the Department of Defense conducted a data collection experiment from the Pacific Spaceport Complex-Alaska, Kodiak, AK (Alaska), to inform the department's hypersonic technology development," the spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday night. "The test did not occur as planned due to a failure of the booster stack."

The spokesperson said the booster stack used in the test was not part of the hypersonic program and is not related to the Navy-designed Common Hypersonic Glide Body, which the Defense Department successfully tested on March 20, 2020.

Defense officials have initiated a review to determine the cause of the booster system failure, the spokesperson said.

The United States is confident it is on track to fielding offensive hypersonic capabilities in the early 2020s and this flight test is part of an effort to develop this technology, the spokesperson said.

Earlier on Thursday, the Navy said it conducted a weapons test with the Army that demonstrated advanced hypersonic technologies and capabilities. The collaboration was focused on advancing work on the Navy's Conventional Prompt Strike, a non-nuclear hypersonic weapons system, and the Army's Long Range Hypersonic Weapon offensive strike capability.

In July, the US Air Force said its second test of the Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW) hypersonic missile failed after the rocket motor did not ignite. The first test failed in April when there was an issue with the first booster vehicle flight test.

The US military is developing at least three types of hypersonic weapons - the Navy's Conventional Prompt Strike, the Army's Long Range Hypersonic Weapon and the ARRW for the Air Force.

Related Topics

Army Technology Pentagon Vehicle Kodiak United States March April July 2020 From Weapon

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 22nd October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 22nd October 2021

11 seconds ago
 DC chairs meeting for restoration of Industrial zo ..

DC chairs meeting for restoration of Industrial zone

7 hours ago
 Russia, US Implementing Plans Outlined in Geneva - ..

Russia, US Implementing Plans Outlined in Geneva - Putin

8 hours ago
 Paris Conference to Back Plan of Foreign Troop Wit ..

Paris Conference to Back Plan of Foreign Troop Withdrawal From Libya - Le Drian

8 hours ago
 Scotland into T20 World Cup Super 12s

Scotland into T20 World Cup Super 12s

8 hours ago
 Providing citizens with decent life top priority o ..

Providing citizens with decent life top priority of UAE’s leadership: Hamdan b ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.