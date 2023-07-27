Open Menu

PITB Organizes Seminar On Strategic Implementation Of Generative AI For Its Employees

July 27, 2023

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Human Resource (HR) Wing, in collaboration with the IT Operations team, organized a seminar on Strategic Implementation of Generative AI under the Workplace Essentials Program

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27 July, 2023) Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Human Resource (HR) Wing, in collaboration with the IT Operations team, organized a seminar on Strategic Implementation of Generative AI under the Workplace Essentials Program. The seminar was held at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP).

Director of Architecture at the University of British Columbia Salman Shahid was the guest speaker at the seminar. He talked about the challenges, opportunities and impact of Generative AI from ethical, strategic and creative perspectives.

Generative AI has a wide range of applications in the business world. From improving customer service to automating manufacturing processes, the Generative AI technology has the potential to revolutionize the way businesses operate.

A large number of PITB employees including Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Adil Iqbal Khan and Chief Information Security Officer Sajjad Ghani also attended the seminar. PITB Directors, Joint Directors and IT Professionals from Software Engineering (SE) Wing and IT-Ops also attended the session.

The informative and interactive session highlighted PITB’s commitment to provide training opportunities to its employees to gain new skills and competencies as the technology continues to evolve. The seminar concluded with feedback from the participants. The speaker also addressed the queries of the participants.

