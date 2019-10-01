PITB-YASAT Launch Punjab Youth Portal

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with Ministry of Youth Affairs, Sports, and Archaeology & Tourism (YASAT) has launched Punjab Youth Portal connecting youth with education, entrepreneurship, skills development, job opportunities, sports and culture on a single platform

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019) Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with Ministry of Youth Affairs, Sports, and Archaeology & Tourism (YASAT) has launched Punjab Youth Portal connecting youth with education, entrepreneurship, skills development, job opportunities, sports and culture on a single platform.

Web Portal was launched by Minister YASAT, Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and Secretary Naeem Mahboob in a graceful event held in commemoration for International Youth Day 2019 at University of Home Economics (UHE), Lahore.

DG e-Governance PITB Sajid Latif, Director PITB Saima Shaikh, Director PITB Salman Amin, VC UHE Dr. Kanwal Ameen and Executive Director “Bargad” Sabiha Shaheen were also present on this occasion.