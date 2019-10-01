UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PITB-YASAT Launch Punjab Youth Portal

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 06:54 PM

PITB-YASAT Launch Punjab Youth Portal

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with Ministry of Youth Affairs, Sports, and Archaeology & Tourism (YASAT) has launched Punjab Youth Portal connecting youth with education, entrepreneurship, skills development, job opportunities, sports and culture on a single platform

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019) Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with Ministry of Youth Affairs, Sports, and Archaeology & Tourism (YASAT) has launched Punjab Youth Portal connecting youth with education, entrepreneurship, skills development, job opportunities, sports and culture on a single platform.

Web Portal was launched by Minister YASAT, Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and Secretary Naeem Mahboob in a graceful event held in commemoration for International Youth Day 2019 at University of Home Economics (UHE), Lahore.

DG e-Governance PITB Sajid Latif, Director PITB Saima Shaikh, Director PITB Salman Amin, VC UHE Dr. Kanwal Ameen and Executive Director “Bargad” Sabiha Shaheen were also present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Lahore Technology Sports Education Punjab Job 2019 Event

Recent Stories

OIC Vaccine Cold Chain Management Workshop Kicks o ..

27 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Chinese President on 70th ..

40 minutes ago

Vice-Chancellor Cholistan University meets Commiss ..

3 minutes ago

Khawaja brothers case adjourned till Oct 5

3 minutes ago

Islamia University participates in International P ..

3 minutes ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company notifies power su ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.