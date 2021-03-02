Some equipment was stolen from Russia's Baikonur space center, a site from which Energia rocket and Buran spacecraft were launched back in the 1980s, a probe is ongoing, Russia's Center for Operation of Space Ground-Based Infrastructure (part of State Space Corporation Roscosmos) told Sputnik on Tuesday

"Currently, a department of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs is conducting the necessary investigative actions at the Baikonur center. All the circumstances and people involved in the incident will be established through investigation," the center said.

This came as a comment to media reports saying that electronic equipment was stolen from Baikonur's 110th site, which has not been operated for over 30 years. The incident was discovered on February 19.