Promising Real Performance realme C21Y Set to Excite realme Fans in Pakistan

Realme C21Y – Another C-Series Powerhouse Set to Enter the Market

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021) realme has always dared to bring bigger, better products for its fans. The realme family as it is called is made of realme fans that love the quality and affordability that realme offers in its products. Keeping up with their slogan of ‘Dare to Leap’, realme has brought yet another C-Series powerhouse smartphone – the realme C21Y.

Building on the success of its predecessor, the realme C21Y offers real performance packed with a gamut of features that make the smartphone a worthy buy in its price segment.

13MP AI Triple Camera—Super Nightscape mode

The realme C21Y comes with a 13 MP AI Triple Camera which has the ability to give you images zoomed 4x. it also supports PDAF autofocus. The camera allows for users to get bright images even in low-light and dark surroundings. This allows the device to claim they provide the best images and supersedes them in terms of brightness, details and colors. Its Chroma Boost feature allows for images with a higher quality dynamic range, screen contrast and sharp colors. While the selfie camera in itself is a marvel to wonder at. It comes coupled with an AI Beauty mode, HDR mode, Portrait mode and filter, which is designed specifically for the Gen-Z audience.

5,000mAh Mega Batter –Never Tires

The 5,000mAh massive battery on the realme C21Y gives you hours of gaming, playtime and watch time – so you can delve into all your favourite activities round-the-clock.

Your realme C21Y will keep you entertained as long as you feel the need for it.

6.5-inch HD+ Mini-drop Fullscreen

When it comes to realme providing the best of the best for its consumers, the display is no less important than any other feature. The phone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ Mini-drop Large Display. This allows for the screen to body ratio to be as high as 89.5%. The design makes it well suited for gamers, content creators – just perfect for the TikTok generation.

TUV Rheinland High Reliability Certification

TUV Rheinland is the insignia of safety and quality. When a device carries the stamp of TUV Rheinland, it means the device has undergone several endurance tests, after which they have gained the stamp. realme C21Y bears that loudly being one of the most reliable, top-quality products in its price range.

The device will be available in Pakistan soon, so don’t forget to tune into the flash sale on Daraz on Monday, October 11, 2021 at 04:00 pm.