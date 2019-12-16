UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PSDF Signs Contracts To Fund Specialized Trainings For Non-Muslim Youth

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 07:56 PM

PSDF signs contracts to fund specialized trainings for Non-Muslim Youth

On 16th December, Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) organized a contract distribution ceremony for training service providers that qualified under its scheme “Employability Skills for Non-Muslim Youth”

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019) On 16th December, Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) organized a contract distribution ceremony for training service providers that qualified under its scheme “Employability Skills for Non-Muslim Youth”.

Speaking at the ceremony as chief guest was Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs, Mr. Ijaz Alam Augustine, who outlined the problems that Non-Muslim youth face in Pakistan: poverty, lack of access to education or skills resulting in low paid jobs. He emphasized the need for various stakeholders from the public and private sector to come together and find viable solutions. He commended PSDF, and the training service providers in taking this initiative to improve employability for Non-Muslim Youth in Punjab.

Mr. Ali Akbar Bosan, Chief Operating Officer at PSDF said that the scheme for “Employability Skills for Non-Muslim Youth” represented PSDF’s commitment to provide skills training to vulnerable and marginalized segments of the population.

He reiterated that this scheme stemmed from the belief at PSDF that all communities be given equal education, training and economic opportunities.

This scheme is part of the UMEED (Upskilling Marginalized youth for Employability, Empowerment and Dignity) programme at PSDF, which is designed to help ease the transition of marginalized communities into mainstream skilled employment opportunities that have a high earning potential. The skills imparted to the youth are in market relevant and demand driven trades, ranging from AutoCAD, Mobile Development and Graphic Design, to Industrial Operators and Beautician. PSDF has actively involved multiple employers, industrial units and formal training institutions to ensure demand driven training and placement. The aim of this scheme is to ultimately train 5,000 Non-Muslim youth, across 17 different districts in Punjab.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Punjab Mobile December Market Punjab Skills Development Fund All From Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash receives Global Council for Tolerance ..

41 seconds ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives speakers, members of re ..

49 seconds ago

GB quota in Kotli University increased three times

1 minute ago

Akzonobel Pakistan Continue To Empower Young Minds

9 minutes ago

King Hamad confers highest civil award on Prime Mi ..

3 minutes ago

Estonian Opposition Tells Interior Chief to Resign ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.