PSDF signs contracts to fund specialized trainings for Non-Muslim Youth

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019) On 16th December, Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) organized a contract distribution ceremony for training service providers that qualified under its scheme “Employability Skills for Non-Muslim Youth”.

Speaking at the ceremony as chief guest was Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs, Mr. Ijaz Alam Augustine, who outlined the problems that Non-Muslim youth face in Pakistan: poverty, lack of access to education or skills resulting in low paid jobs. He emphasized the need for various stakeholders from the public and private sector to come together and find viable solutions. He commended PSDF, and the training service providers in taking this initiative to improve employability for Non-Muslim Youth in Punjab.

Mr. Ali Akbar Bosan, Chief Operating Officer at PSDF said that the scheme for “Employability Skills for Non-Muslim Youth” represented PSDF’s commitment to provide skills training to vulnerable and marginalized segments of the population.

He reiterated that this scheme stemmed from the belief at PSDF that all communities be given equal education, training and economic opportunities.

This scheme is part of the UMEED (Upskilling Marginalized youth for Employability, Empowerment and Dignity) programme at PSDF, which is designed to help ease the transition of marginalized communities into mainstream skilled employment opportunities that have a high earning potential. The skills imparted to the youth are in market relevant and demand driven trades, ranging from AutoCAD, Mobile Development and Graphic Design, to Industrial Operators and Beautician. PSDF has actively involved multiple employers, industrial units and formal training institutions to ensure demand driven training and placement. The aim of this scheme is to ultimately train 5,000 Non-Muslim youth, across 17 different districts in Punjab.