Putin Supported Idea to Create New Family of Russian Rockets - Roscosmos Chief

VOSTOCHNY SPACE CENTER (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said Friday Russian President Vladimir Putin had supported the corporation's proposal to create a new family of Russian rockets.

"Today, the president approved the ideology of the further development of domestic rocket production," Rogozin told reporters.

He said it was about the creation of new medium- to super heavy-lift rockets, as well as the development of methane technologies.

"This is a topic that allows Roscosmos to begin developing multi-use equipment. Let's start with the simplest ultra small-lift [carrier]," Rogozin said.