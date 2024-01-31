Quetzal Softalogy Partners with Sagevanguard Tech to Introduce Cutting-Edge Commercial WiFi Routers to Pakistan

- Home
Ijaz Ahmad Published January 31, 2024 | 05:27 PM
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Quetzal Softalogy Pvt. Ltd. and Sagevanguard Tech have forged a strategic partnership to introduce cutting-edge commercial WIFI routers and other IT products to Pakistan. The routers, capable of connecting 256 devices and featuring mesh capability at commercial level.
In this groundbreaking collaboration, Sagevanguard Tech, a Hong Kong-based leader in wireless network technology, is teaming up with Quetzal Softalogy, Pakistan, led by CEO Waqar Ikram, to bring advanced commercial WIFI routers to Pakistan. These state-of-the-art routers not only support up to 256 devices at one time with mesh capability for seamless connectivity but also mark the beginning of a comprehensive venture. Mr. Noah from Sagevanguard Tech will lead operations in the Pakistani market, overseeing not only the distribution of routers but also the development of technology-based AI devices. Beyond technological innovation, Quetzal Softalogy's commitment to minimizing the digital divide in Pakistan is a core aspect of this partnership, with a focus on fostering development in underserved areas.
About Sagevanguard Tech: Sagevanguard Tech, based in Hong Kong, is a leading company dedicated to wireless network technology. With a focus on research, development, and innovation in the field of commercial networks, Sagevanguard Tech aims to drive the future of digital connectivity and create broader business possibilities for customers through advanced technological solutions.
About Quetzal Softalogy Pvt. Ltd.: Quetzal Softalogy Pvt. Ltd. is a prominent provider of ICT solutions and services, offering network design, software and mobile app development, web design, and IT consultancy. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Quetzal Softalogy seeks to empower businesses and organizations through cutting-edge technology.
For media inquiries, please contact:
+92 301 8481054
