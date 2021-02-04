UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Realme 7i With 64 MP Quad Camera Is Now Available At Discounted Price Of PKR 36,999 Only. Grab Now!!

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 06:36 PM

realme 7i with 64 MP quad camera is now available at discounted price of PKR 36,999 only. Grab Now!!

The fastest-growing smartphone brand realme has dropped the price for its best-selling smartphone realme 7i for its young and trendy fans

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021) The fastest-growing smartphone brand realme has dropped the price for its best-selling smartphone realme 7i for its young and trendy fans. The famous number series successor, realme 7i with 64MP AI Quad camera was released in December 2020. The price for the phone has immensely dropped from PKR 39,999 to PKR 36,999.
The Performance King, realme 7i comes with a high-resolution 64MP AI Quad Camera, a 90 Hz Ultra Smooth Display and a 5000mAh Massive Battery. Due to its trendy design and youth-centric specifications, the phone was a great seller among its young customers. With an impressive 64MP AI Quad camera, realme 7i was one of the best camera phones in Pakistan. It supports built-in three most popular night filters, Cyberpunk, Flamingo, and Modern Gold to capture nightlife in a stylish way.

With the ‘Dare to Leap’ vision, realme focuses on bringing trendsetting designs, improved software, and impressive hardware for enlightening the youth, making their lifestyle more fashionable. After the victory of previous number series models, realme 7i has opened new horizons for the brand. The phone was also accompanied by multiple AIoT and Category N products.
The phone went a great hit when it was released and now with a special discount offer, it is expected to set new records. The realme fans will be going crazy about the realme 7i being available at only PKR 36,999. If you haven’t bought the phone yet, do not miss this chance to get your hands on it at exclusive rates.

Related Topics

Pakistan Young Price Pakistani Rupee December 2020 Gold From Best

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler chairs board meeting of Al Qasimia U ..

7 minutes ago

Facebook hosts virtual briefing session on ‘Figh ..

8 minutes ago

PDM mulls over strategy to take out long march aga ..

23 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler condoles death of Saudi Prince

37 minutes ago

PM says  govt to ensure provision of relief to co ..

43 minutes ago

Singer Bilal Saeed turns violent, tortures woman i ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.